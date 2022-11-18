Routes: Dancing to New Orleans

Not Available

Picturehouse Cinemas release: 'Commissioned by Arts Council England, Alex Reuben's debut feature Routes, is a road movie through the dance and music of the American Deep South, set against the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Inspired by Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music (and evocative of Maya Deren’s seminal Meshes Of The Afternoon), Reuben’s film offers an idiosyncratic documentation of lesser-known forms of American culture, and the extraordinary dancing Americans of the Deep South. From North Carolina to the Holy Grail of his childhood hero, Fats Domino, and the Jazz of New Orleans, Reuben captured on the road Appalachian Bluegrass, Clogging, Mississippi Fife and Drum Blues, Krumping, Memphis Hip-Hop, Indian Smoke Dance, Louisiana Cajun, Zydeco and Swamp Pop, all in a vivid stream of sound and vision.'