Rowdy Rajkumar 2

Goutham is a billionaire and his father gives him a year’s time to enjoy his life to the fullest. The deal between the two is that after a year, he’ll take over his father’s businesses. The catch is that, beneath his seemingly perfect life, Goutham is clueless about what happiness or hunger feels like. On the other hand, Nanda, who hails from a lower-middle class background, wants to die rich and his father keeps criticising his aspirations.One fine day, Goutham and Nanda bump into each other, and since both of them are quite vexed up with their respective lives & they decide to swap their places to lead a new life for 30 days.