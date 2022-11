Not Available

Newlyweds, Adelaide and Jonathan leave New York in 1907 in a boat and row, ignorant of world events, to Europe. The years pass and many things are changing them, love is gradually degrading to hatred, then indifference. Old age is almost here, and with it, in a last swim, a last embrace, husband and wife end up “alone at last.” The boat adrift, will be discovered on the shores of Europe in the year 1957