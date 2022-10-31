Not Available

Rowthiram

  • Romance
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Super Good Films

Rowthiram (Tamil: ரெளத்திரம்) is a forthcoming 2011 Indian Tamil action film written and directed by newcomer Gokul. Produced by R. B. Choudary, the film stars his son Jeeva and Shriya Saran in lead roles with Prakash Raj and Jayaprakash appearing in supporting roles.[1] The film's shooting is happening in and around many places in TamilNadu and the team has recented visited Villianur[2],a temple town near puducherry to shoot some scenes in the film.

Cast

Shriya SaranPriya
Prakash RajShiva's Grandfather
Ganesh AcharyaKittu
JayaprakashShiva's Father
Babu AntonyPriya's Father
Lakshmi RamakrishnanShiva's Mother

