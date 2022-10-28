Rowwe Diamante

Not Available

At some point all parents and even teachers have to deal with rebellious teens and troubled children. This is exactly where our journey starts. In a desperate attempt to get two opposing groups of troubled teens back on track, they are sent away to Donkerhoek Bootcamp, set just outside Pretoria. The troubled teens are in for a rude awakening when they are welcomed by a guide straight out of a Western. Upliftment programmes, discipline and growing to respect one another are just some of the challenges that face them. The newcomers, surrounded by the unknown, are forced to share rooms with their rivals and in true trouble-fashion; chaos and a battle for power amongst the different ethnic groups ensue. Added to this battle of will, another layer of intrigue is added as only one girl was sent along on this forced expedition. Love might be in the air, but is it always what it seems?