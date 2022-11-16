Roxette: It All Begins Where It Ends

Not Available

As one of Europe's most successful bands, Roxette have scored more international hits, rolled out bigger tours and received more airplay than any other Scandinavian band. When Marie Fredriksson was diagnosed with brain tumor in 2002, it seemed like the Roxette saga had reached its tragic end. But Marie got well against all odds, and during 2009 and 2010 the group step by step laid the ground for a comeback that again created modern music history. In February 2011 Roxette kicked off their return to the world's stages with a tour that soon was dubbed "The never ending tour", since the bookings never ceased to drop in. The world hadn't forgotten Roxette and before the group played their final show in Mexico City in September 2012, they had performed their classic song catalog in front of 1,5 million singing, screaming and crying people in 46 countries. A film team joined the tour and captured one of the most unexpected and moving returns any band has ever done.