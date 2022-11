Roxette Live In Zurich 1991

Not Available

Tracklist 1-1 Hotblooded 3:56 1-2 Paint 3:26 1-3 Fading Like A Flower 3:51 1-4 Church Of The Heart 3:17 1-5 Things Will Never Be The Same 2:53 1-6 It Must Have Been Love 7:11 1-7 Sleeping Single 4:14 1-8 Watercolours In The Rain 4:14 1-9 Dangerous 4:01 1-10 Listen To Your Heart 6:40 1-11 Perfect Day 5:10 2-1 Spending My Time 5:01 2-2 The Look 5:23 2-3 (Do You Get) Excited 4:08 2-4 Joyride 4:47 2-5 Knockin' On Every Door 4:33 2-6 Dressed For Success 4:32 2-7 Soul Deep 11:27 2-8 Dance Away 3:36 2-9 The Big L. 4:37