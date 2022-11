Not Available

Roxette's first major worldwide tour "Join The Joyride 1991 - 92" brought them to 4 continents where over 1,5 million people enjoyed their 108 shows. In "Live-Ism", join Roxette live on stage in Sydney, Australia and enjoy an exclusive look at the scenes. As a special bonus, the video of the hit single "How Do You Do!" taken from the "Tourism" album is also included.