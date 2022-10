Roxette: MTV Unplugged

Not Available

Roxette was the first non English speaking band, that was invited to play at MTV Unplugged. They recorded their show in Sweden early in 1993. They played at the Stockholm Circus. Set list: 01. The Look - 02. Queen Of Rain - 03. Hotblooded - 04. I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Loved You) - 05. It Must Have Been Love - 06. Fingertips - 07. Heart Of Gold - 08. Church Of Your Heart - 09. Listen To Your Heart - 10. Here Comes The Weekend - 11. Joyride - 12. So You Wanna Be A Rock 'N' Roll Star - 13. Watercolours In The Rain [Originally Unaired] - 14. Cry [Originally Unaired]