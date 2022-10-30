Not Available

Roxy Hunter and the Myth of the Mermaid

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Winding Road Entertainment

Roxy is at it again when, in pursuit of a local journalism award, she brings home a mysterious amnesiac who was found soaking wet outside of the local coffee shop. After ceremoniously naming her ANNIE NONYMOUS, Roxy takes the young lady home and finds that even the most common household item is a complete mystery to Annie. When Annie returns dripping wet from the lake several nights in a row, Roxy determines what is abundantly clear to her, Annie is a mermaid. A mermaid who has to find her way home.

Cast

Aria WallaceRoxy Hunter
Robin BrûléSusan Hunter
Jayne EastwoodMable Crabtree
Yannick BissonJon Steadman
Roger DunnSheriff Tom Dawson
Demetrius JoyetteMax

View Full Cast >

Images