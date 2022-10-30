Roxy Hunter and the Myth of the Mermaid

Not Available

Roxy is at it again when, in pursuit of a local journalism award, she brings home a mysterious amnesiac who was found soaking wet outside of the local coffee shop. After ceremoniously naming her ANNIE NONYMOUS, Roxy takes the young lady home and finds that even the most common household item is a complete mystery to Annie. When Annie returns dripping wet from the lake several nights in a row, Roxy determines what is abundantly clear to her, Annie is a mermaid. A mermaid who has to find her way home.