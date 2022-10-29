Not Available

Roxy Hunter and the Secret of the Shaman

Dolphin Entertainment

Serenity Fall's favorite super sleuth is on the case again! The town is alarmed when a priceless crystal turns up missing. The only suspect seems to be a strange man living in the woods known as Shaman. It's up to Roxy Hunter (Aria Wallace) and her best friend Max to discover the identity of the true thief and recover the precious jewel. Could it be the Shaman? Or is it the person no one would ever suspect? In the tradition of Nancy Drew and Harriet the Spy, here comes the irrepressible Roxy Hunter. In the young sleuth's second adventure, a priceless crystal goes missing on the eve of Serenity Fall's 150th anniversary celebration, leading the entire town to suspect a bizarre recluse known as the Shaman living in the woods. It's up to Roxy and her best friend Max to sort the matter out.

Aria WallaceRoxy Hunter
Robin BrûléSusan Hunter
Demetrius JoyetteMax
Yannick BissonJon Steadman
Vik SahayRamma
Roger DunnSheriff Tom Dawson

