Roxy und ihr Wunderteam

When a smart and confident woman employs the help of a football team to flee from her dim fiancé, the happy distraction threatens the men with sporting and emotional defeat. From the composer of The Flower of Hawaii and Ball at the Savoy comes this ‘football operetta’, a crazy and turbulent sports satire. Paul Abraham’s fiery music is a cocktail of jazz, puszta and operatic melodies, all rounded off with a shot of stadium chanting. Well-known German music cabaret trio Die Geschwister Pfister take on the three leading roles in this new production at the Komische Oper Berlin.