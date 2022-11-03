Roy Chubby Brown: Chubby Goes Down Under And Other Sticky Regions

Not Available

The helmet's off! Get the beers in and lie back and think of England as Britain's finest fat b***ard takes his sell out stand-up tour across Australia and Hong Kong. Chubby Goes Down Under features over an hour of outrageous stand-up martial never seen before on DVD, as well as behind the scenes footage of Chubby playing around in the bush. Filmed in front of packed audiences who know that no one comes near our own Chubby Brown for obscene comedy, watch the man at his best - proving that he's the funniest, filthiest comedian in the world.