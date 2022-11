Not Available

The Man with the most famous helmet in comedy is at it again, busting his b****cks live in front of a sell-out crowd in Blackpool. It's Chubby at his best - rude, crude and f**king funny! Get ready for the non-stop patter of Roy Chubby Brown. Once again we have an hilarious look at life how only he can see it. If you don't laugh at this video Chubby reckons you are dead from the neck up!