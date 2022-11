Not Available

Why get fit when you can get fat? The original fat b*****d is back and bluer than ever! Recorded live at Oswaldtwistle Civic Theatre, Don’t Get Fit Get Fat! is everything fans have come to expect from a genuine comedy legend – rude, crude and completely uncensored gags that will have sides splitting and bellies bursting. And look out for Chubby’s own special workout routine, complete with two larger lasses for company, it’s not to be missed!