TV host, Melvyn Shag catches up with entertainment giant Roy Chubby Brown to take him back to his roots. Chubby's story starts in the north east of England in the hostile and deprived region of Grangetown, where he was brought up by his mum.. an odd way to give birth. Visit Grangetown Secondary, the school Chubby left with no qualifications, except an Open University Phd in Gynaecology, and some french he learnt from the Head Girl. Re-live that moment when Chubby meets the girl of his dreams.. and that other moment when he later divorces her. See Chubby uncovered for the comic colossus, the genius, the legend in his own lifetime that he is, in 'Roy Chubby Brown - Exposed'.