After more than 40 years of belly-bursting gags and outrageously offensive laughs, the world’s bluest stand-up is finally hanging up his helmet. Join Chubbs for his last ever live DVD, filmed in front of a live audience in August 2015 and featuring brand new material that’s fatter, funnier and filthier than ever. One thing’s for sure, age hasn’t mellowed him. Don’t miss your chance to witness the end of an era, as the original bad boy of British comedy goes out with a bang.