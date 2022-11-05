Roy Chubby Brown: Obscene and Not Heard

Not Available

The Man In Patch is back with a vengeance. Hang onto your helmets as Britain's favourite comedian lets rip with another big one! "Welcome to my new DVD, Obscene and Not Heard - which is exactly what it is - the funniest and most outrageous material I've ever done which has NEVER been seen on DVD before. Over the years I've filmed loads of gags for my own collection at home which have all been locked away until now. I've sifted through over a hundred hours of material and Obscene and Not Heard shows all the bits of me you never thought you'd get to see! I think these are some of the funniest routines I've ever done and I hope this video will make you laugh as much as it does me" Yours Chubby