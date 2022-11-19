Roy Chubby Brown: Stocking Filler

Not Available

Once again the man in the legendary patchwork suit and flying helmet is squeezed onto the small screen. Over an hour of outrageous fun filmed live at the Alexandra Theatre Birmingham. This is Chubby's thirteenth successful release and is without doubt his finest work so far. Chubby says... "I work my nuts off for nights on stage like this one at Birmingham. I am so happy that we managed to get it all on video and that you can enjoy it as much as everyone did there that night." So go on make Chubby your Stocking Filler this year and enjoy vintage Roy Chubby Brown. If you've never seen him live then this video will make sure you book your seat next time round.