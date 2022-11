Not Available

The original fat b*****d thunders back into your living room! Filmed live at the SECC over two nights in front of 6000 mad Glaswegians this show is a large helping of the outrageous stand up genius that is Roy Chubby Brown. Enjoy the finest and filthiest comedy around, and back by popular demand for the last time on video the now legendary "Full Monty" strip! Sit back, put your feet up and prepare yourself for Thunder B*!!*cks!