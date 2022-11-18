Roy Kiyoshi: The Untold Story

Not Available

Roy, who has the ability to interact with supernatural beings, is very frustrated when his sister Rani is kidnapped by the demon. Roy feels he failed to protect his younger sister. Three years later, Sheila, one of the NGO workers who cares about lost children, is terrorized by the devil while dealing with cases of children mysteriously disappearing. The demon always appears in the middle of the night and wants to kill Sheila. Sheila is very confident that the appearance of this demon has something to do with the case she is handling. Moreover, Sheila knows that one of the members of the NGO died horribly while handling this case.