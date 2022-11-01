Roy Orbison Greatest Hits

Not Available

For the first time ever, some of the all-time greatest performances from one of history's most unique artists are collected in one place on DVD. Roy Orbison may not have had the gyrating hips of Elvis to make the crowds go wild, by what he did posess was a voice so uncannily emotional and honest that his audience would sit in total silence, savoring every note and hanging on every word, While Roy's formidable songwritng skills could make virtually any singer sound good, when applied to his beautifully peculiar pipes, his creations simply soared. Featuring his timeless classics "Only the Lonely," "You Got It," "Crying," "Pretty Woman" and many more, this is Roy Orbison at his absolute finest. With special guest appearances by k.d. lang, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Jackson Browne, and many more! Tracklisting: