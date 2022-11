Not Available

Singing cowpoke Roy Rogers stars in these four vintage Westerns that offer action as well as soothing musical interludes. In Bells of San Angelo, Rogers and Dale Evans catch a group of silver-mine smugglers. In Colorado, Rogers investigates Indian uprisings during the Civil War. In Robin Hood of the Pecos, Rogers organizes a citizens' group against crooked ranchers. And in Young Bill Hickok, Rogers portrays the legendary gunfighter.