With their sidekicks Trigger the palomino and the comical Pat Brady in tow, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans saddle up for another round of Old West adventures in this four-episode collection from "The Roy Rogers Show." Episodes include "The Mingo Kid," "The Scavenge," "Pat's Inheritance" and "Gun Trouble," in which Roy's forced to defend himself from a gun-toting teenager recently recruited by a band of dastardly crooks.