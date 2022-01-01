Not Available

Royal Arena 1 was a mixed martial arts event held on March 10, 2012 at Broendby Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark. The main card was broadcasted live on TV 2 Sport & the undercard streamed on the website of the Danish tabloid newspaper, Ekstra Bladet. It featured two middleweight tounament bouts: Mikkel Parlo vs. Marcin Tondryk & Nic Osei vs. Simon Carlsen. A highly anticipated welterweight match between Nicolas Dalby & Mikkel Guldbæk was cancelled due to a knee injury sustained by Guldbæk during training. Dalby instead faced Spanish top prospect Acoidan Duque.