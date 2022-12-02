Royal Ballet All-Star Gala

Not Available

The stars of the Royal Ballet perform a very special selection of the best of ballet. From the ultra-contemporary Untouchable by Hofesh Schechter to the Hollywood glitz of Carousel, there is something for everyone in this glorious gala. The stellar partnership of Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov tackle one of the great classical pas de deux from Don Quixote, and the larger forces of the whole company are seen in Elite Syncopations. Natalia Osipova dances the famous Dying Swan, and choreographers including Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon and Cathy Marston rub shoulders with Frederick Ashton and Kenneth Macmillan. The orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Jonathan Lo. Presented by Anita Rani.