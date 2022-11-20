Royal Ballet: the Sleeping Beauty

Not Available

The Royal Ballet's glorious reinterpretation of its signature work - live from the Royal Opera House. Tchaikovsky's greatest score and Marius Petipa's stunning choreography worked in perfect harmony, making 'The Sleeping Beauty' an instant hit when it premiered in St. Petersburg back in 1890. Since then, it has become one of the most popular ballets in the entire classical repertoire. Oliver Messel's striking sets are re-imagined by Peter Farmer, and there's additional choreography by Anthony Dowell, Christopher Wheeldon and Frederick Ashton.