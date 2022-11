Not Available

A wretched man wanders the streets of Cap-Haitien, dreaming of his imaginary kingdom. He thinks he's the King Christophe, the first ruler of the New World, a former slave and liberator of Haiti in 1804. Out of town, "King Chacha," as he is known, took refuge in the imposing ruins of the castle of Sans Souci along with Timothy, a street urchin he took under his wing. Here he reconstructs a junk yard where reigns absurdly.