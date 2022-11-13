Royal Faceoff

Not Available

Smart, sassy and persistent high school teen Diana Arnold is learning about the role of the Royal Family. That same day, her dad Matt is purchasing some gold coins as an investment. At dinner that night, the two discover they both learned the Queen has her face on currency and coins all over the world. Neither can understand why that is. While studying great heroes in history, Diana is given an assignment to come up with a cause and plan which would make a positive difference in the world. Her cause becomes the removal of the Queen's face from currency around the world. People associated with the Royal Family don't like it one bit, and want it stopped, NOW! One thing leads to another and Diana ends up face to face with the Queen herself. The outcome is a surprise no one expected.