Royalty in name and mind only, the Royal family led by patriarch Leighton (Richard Lawson) and matriarch Alfreda (Debbi Morgan), kick-off the first film, Royal Family Thanksgiving, with a fake break-up ruse to lure their overly-busy children home for Thanksgiving. Surprises and challenges ensue, including drama with Alfreda's envious sister Mona Levi (Vivica A. Fox); the revelation of a deep, dark family secret involving Alfreda's former acquaintance Chivonne Price (Tichina Arnold); and dealings with Leighton's super-loud, outspoken cousin Nelson Royal (Ricky Harris). Unfortunately, Leighton and Alfreda both play their roles too well as old wounds are re-opened and their carefully planned reunion leads to chaos - and a potentially real break-up.