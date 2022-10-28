Not Available

Royal Family Thanksgiving

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Royalty in name and mind only, the Royal family led by patriarch Leighton (Richard Lawson) and matriarch Alfreda (Debbi Morgan), kick-off the first film, Royal Family Thanksgiving, with a fake break-up ruse to lure their overly-busy children home for Thanksgiving. Surprises and challenges ensue, including drama with Alfreda's envious sister Mona Levi (Vivica A. Fox); the revelation of a deep, dark family secret involving Alfreda's former acquaintance Chivonne Price (Tichina Arnold); and dealings with Leighton's super-loud, outspoken cousin Nelson Royal (Ricky Harris). Unfortunately, Leighton and Alfreda both play their roles too well as old wounds are re-opened and their carefully planned reunion leads to chaos - and a potentially real break-up.

