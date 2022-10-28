1975

Royal Flash

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1975

Studio

20th Century Fox

Cowardly rogue Harry Flashman's (Malcolm McDowell) schemes to gain entry to the royal circles of 19th-century Europe go nowhere until he meets a pair of devious nobles with their own agenda. At their urging, Flashman agrees to re-create himself as a bogus Prussian nobleman to woo a beautiful duchess. But the half-baked plan quickly comes unraveled, and he's soon on the run from several new enemies who are all calling for the rapscallion's head.

Cast

Alan BatesRudi Von Sternberg
Florinda BolkanLola Montez
Oliver ReedOtto von Bismarck
Tom BellDe Gautet
Joss AcklandSapten
Christopher CazenoveEric Hansen

