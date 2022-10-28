Royal Flash

Cowardly rogue Harry Flashman's (Malcolm McDowell) schemes to gain entry to the royal circles of 19th-century Europe go nowhere until he meets a pair of devious nobles with their own agenda. At their urging, Flashman agrees to re-create himself as a bogus Prussian nobleman to woo a beautiful duchess. But the half-baked plan quickly comes unraveled, and he's soon on the run from several new enemies who are all calling for the rapscallion's head.
|Alan Bates
|Rudi Von Sternberg
|Florinda Bolkan
|Lola Montez
|Oliver Reed
|Otto von Bismarck
|Tom Bell
|De Gautet
|Joss Ackland
|Sapten
|Christopher Cazenove
|Eric Hansen
