Reformed and reinvigorated by a change in lineup, the Danish-American melodic metal band Royal Hunt took the stage at Russia's St. Petersburg Music Hall before 1,500-plus fans for this live concert. Captured by seven cameras, the boys rip through a long list of favorites, including "Paper Blood," "Time," "The Mission," "Never Give Up," "Message to God" and more. Also included are interviews with the band and backstage footage.