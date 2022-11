Not Available

The birth of a new baby is not what Igwe needs but the cry of a son. Twenty one daughters is more than enough for a King to look for a son to succeed him. To Igwe's surprise, he has a son living in a distant city. How did he get a son without knowing his whereabout all these years? Whom should he contact and where must he go? Who will go in search of this royal prince? [parts 1-2]