2013

HRH The Prince of Wales reveals an extraordinary treasure trove of rarely seen art by members of the Royal Family past and present, exploring a colorful palette of intimate family memory and observation. Filmed at Balmoral, Highgrove, Windsor Castle, Frogmore, and Osborne House, Royal Paintbox features art by members of the Royal Family down the centuries including some of HRH The Prince of Wales's own watercolors.