Royal River

This 20th Century-Fox CinemaScope special traces the journey of Queen Elizabeth (II) and Prince Philip to the United States and Canada in conjunction with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway dual-country project. There are scenes of the Royal Yacht 'Britannia'; visits with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and vice-president Richard Nixon, and New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller. This special short is comprised of previously-used newsreel footage, and edited material from several "Royal Visit (1959)" films made by Canada's National Film Board.