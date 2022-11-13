Royal Shakespeare Company - Henry V

Not Available

Henry IV is dead and Hal is King. With England in a state of unrest, he must leave his rebellious youth behind, striving to gain the respect of his nobility and people. Laying claim to parts of France and following an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry gathers his troops and prepares for a war that he hopes will unite his country. Gregory Doran continues his exploration of Shakespeare's History Plays with Henry V performed in the 600th anniversary year of the Battle of Agincourt. Following his performance as Hal in Henry IV Parts I & II Alex Hassell returns as Henry V. Our residency at the Barbican culminated in January 2016 with a major theatrical event to mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death: KING AND COUNTRY: Shakespeare’s Great Cycle of Kings. Following its London run, in February Henry IV Parts I & II and Henry V toured to China and Hong Kong. The complete King & Country Cycle plays at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York until 1 May.