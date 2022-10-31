Royal Wedding Highlights

Not Available

Documentary - Join HRH Prince William and Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey as they celebrate the momentous occasion of their marriage with this 50 minute highlights show. Includes Catherine's breathtaking arrival at Westminster Abbey, highlights from the ceremony and the traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace. BBC Worldwide will donate all proceeds of the distribution rights (after deduction of its own acquisition and distribution costs) from TV, DVD and download-to-own sales of The Royal Wedding to The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry (charity registered in England and Wales registration number 1132048).