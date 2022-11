Not Available

Eric Iberg’s 16mm debut film from 2001 called ‘Royalty’. ‘Royalty’ features seven skiers that truly helped define the sport of freestyle skiing as we know it today. Skiers Phil Belanger, Phil Larose, Phil Dion, Evan Dybvig, Mickeal Deschenaux, Eric Pollard and Candide Thovex take you on a journey of their individual style as they travel the world to hit jumps, halfpipes, and rails. Enjoy!