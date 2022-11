Not Available

Barry Gifford (David Lynch's WILD AT HEART and LOST HIGHWAY) is one of America’s greatest storytellers. In ROY'S WORLD: BARRY GIFFORD'S CHICAGO, his gritty autobiographical stories of growing up in 1950s Chicago (narrated by Willem Dafoe, Matt Dillon and Lili Taylor) provide the backdrop for an impressionistic documentary portrait of a vanished time and place.