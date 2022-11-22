Not Available

Vassilis Galis is a young man having trouble growing up. His mother was diagnosed with cancer when he was a boy but she got better. Subsequently her vision of life was changed radically and she left her family to embark on new adventures. Vassilis hasn’t seen her since but her absence has left a telling mark on the whole family. His father hardly speaks anymore and his brother, now a famous movie star, is afraid of emotion. Vassilis has problems reaching out to other people and the only steadfast part of his life through the years has been his dog, Roz. When Vassilis meets eleven and a half year old Snezana, a strong friendship begins to develop and Vassilis starts descending ever deeper back into his childhood realm.