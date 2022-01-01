RPM - MTV ao Vivo

Not Available

MTV RPM 2002 is the last album and the only DVD by Brazilian rock and roll band RPM, released in 2002 and bringing back its classical formation. Recorded at Procópio Ferreira Theater (São Paulo, Brazil), in 26 and 27 March 2002, the album features greatest hits, like "Revoluções Por Minuto", "Alvorada Voraz", "Rádio Pirata", "Sete Mares" and "Louras Geladas", as well as unreleased songs: "Carbono 14", "Rainha", "Vem Pra Mim" (by Herbert Vianna) and "Onde está o meu amor?", recorded in studio and included on the Esperança's original soundtrack, from Rede Globo. The album features Roberto Frejat as a guest, at the song "Exagerado", by Cazuza. Another guest performer is Renato Russo, on the acoustic version of "A Cruz e a Espada".