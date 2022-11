RPW: Christmas Cracker 2013

Not Available

Extreme Measures Semi Final 1: - Josh Bodom vs El Ligero Undisputed British Tag Team Championships: - Swords of Essex vs London Riots Extreme Measures Semi Final 2: - Rampage Brown vs Dave Mastiff Extreme Measures Semi Final 3: - Uhaa Nation vs Marty Scurll Extreme Measures Semi Final 4: - Sha Samuels vs Mark Andrews Tag Team Challenge - Legion of Lords vs Project Ego Extreme Measures Final Four Match: - Winner of semi 1 vs Winner of semi 2 vs Winner of semi 3 vs Winner of semi 4