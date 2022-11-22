RPW: High Stakes 2013

Not Available

Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Cabana Wins Or Never Comes Back To The UK - Sha Samuels © vs Colt 'Boom Boom' Cabana Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship - Prince Devitt © vs 'Party' Marty Scurll vs Zack Sabre Jr. Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship - Project Ego © (Martin Kriby & Kris Travis) vs The Hangovers (Jordan Devlin & Sean Maxer) Dave Mastiff vs Andy Boy Simmonz Cruiserweight Contenders Match - 'The Star Attraction' Mark Haskins vs 'The Ariel Assassin' Will Ospreay Challenge Match - 'Xtreme' Dean Allmark vs Rampage Brown