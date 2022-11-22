RPW: No Holds Barred

Not Available

No Holds Barred Match - Rockstar Spud vs 'Party' Marty Scurll British Tag Team Championships - Project Ego (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis) vs The Hunter Brothers (Lee & Jim Hunter) Cruiserweight Contenders Match -'The Star Attraction' Mark Haskins vs El Ligero Final Four Match To Determine The Number 1 Contender To The British Heavyweight Championship - Rampage Brown vs Colt 'Boom Boom' Cabana vs T-Bone vs 'Big Bad' Dave Mastiff Proving Grounds Match - Zack Sabre Jr. vs MK McKinnan Cruiserweight Contenders Match -'The Ariel Assassin' Will Osprey vs 'Wild Boar' Mike Hitchman