RPW: When Thunder Strikes

Not Available

Main Event Dream Match for the Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship With Special Guest MARK 'ROLLERBALL' ROCCO at Ringside - Jushin Thunder Liger vs Prince Devitt Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship - Colt Cabana © vs Sha Samuels Undisputed British Tag Team Championships - Project Ego © (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis) vs The Swords of Essex (Will Ospreay & Paul Robinson) UK vs Japan Challenge Match - Doug Williams vs Hiromu Takahashi Cruiserweight Contenders Match - 'Party' Marty Scurll vs 'The Future' MK McKinnan Tag Team Challenge Match - 'Big Bad' Dave Mastiff & Davey Boy Smith Jr vs Andy Boy Simmonz & Rampage Brown Singles Grudge Match - 'The Star Attraction' Mark Haskins vs El Ligero