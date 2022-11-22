Not Available

RPW: When Thunder Strikes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Main Event Dream Match for the Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship With Special Guest MARK 'ROLLERBALL' ROCCO at Ringside - Jushin Thunder Liger vs Prince Devitt Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship - Colt Cabana © vs Sha Samuels Undisputed British Tag Team Championships - Project Ego © (Martin Kirby & Kris Travis) vs The Swords of Essex (Will Ospreay & Paul Robinson) UK vs Japan Challenge Match - Doug Williams vs Hiromu Takahashi Cruiserweight Contenders Match - 'Party' Marty Scurll vs 'The Future' MK McKinnan Tag Team Challenge Match - 'Big Bad' Dave Mastiff & Davey Boy Smith Jr vs Andy Boy Simmonz & Rampage Brown Singles Grudge Match - 'The Star Attraction' Mark Haskins vs El Ligero

    Cast

