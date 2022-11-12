Not Available

After midnight, Lena (37) scared and fleeing, meets Genti (11) in an underpass at the center of the city. After they get to know each other, they talk about the reasons of them being there. Lena claims she is waiting for her husband to pick her up, while Genti is waiting for his father. Afterwards the conversation shifts to their respective head wounds. Genti says his injury was an accident caused by his father, while Lena's was an accident caused by her husband during their vacation in Venice.