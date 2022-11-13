RSC Live: Romeo and Juliet

Not Available

What if your first true love was someone you’d been told you must hate? Set in a world very like our own, this Romeo and Juliet is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents. The most famous story of love at first sight explodes with intense passion and an irresistible desire for change, but leads all too quickly to heartbreaking consequences. Erica Whyman directs, with students from our Associate Schools playing the Chorus, alongside the professional cast.