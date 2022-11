Not Available

A homage to one of the greatest figures in popular music. Dave includes original songs, covers, backing vocals, production work and some Soulwax reworks, to attempt to give a full scope of the man's genius. For the visual side to this mix, Wim Reygaert came up with the most ambitious film for RSWX, a fever dream time travel through the man's career, starring the amazing Hannelore Knuts as Dave. This is a pure labour of love for the phenomenon that is... Bowie.