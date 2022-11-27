RSWX Presents: Librarian Girl

Not Available

"If you're not familiar with library music, it's basically instrumental records that were (and still are) sold to provide television- and filmmakers with appropriate soundbeds for their images. A lot of it (read most of it) can be boring, but fortunately many the old records were played and recorded by some of the best session musicians during their downtime, so there are some incredible gems to be found. Library records have since become very sought after by producers and we were lucky enough to have found a big lot of them, about 10 years ago. Instead of animating the sleeves, we have filmed our librarian here at RSWX while she goes about her working day."