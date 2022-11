Not Available

Olga Sundblom has alone after the divorce the custody of the son Krister. He has trouble of controlling himself. He cheats in school, smokes in the bed and is generally unbearable. He is send to Granberga boarding school and soon he starting to turn everything upside down. He offers the schoolmates alcohol and begins a relationship with a young woman that he treats like a slut. When he gets expelled he escapes to his summerhouse.